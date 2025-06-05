Official: Arsenal confirm the departure of 25-year-old defender to Serie A giants

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal have officially confirmed the permanent departure of left-back Nuno Tavares to Serie A side Lazio, marking the club’s first significant outgoing transfer of the 2025 summer window.

The 25-year-old Portuguese defender, who spent the 2024–25 season on loan in Rome, has signed a three-year contract with Lazio, keeping him at the Stadio Olimpico until June 2028.

Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica in July 2021 for a reported fee of £8 million.

Despite showing early promise with his attacking runs and energy on the left flank, he struggled to secure a regular starting position under Mikel Arteta.

Tavares was not in Arteta’s plans at Arsenal

Following his initial season in North London, Tavares embarked on a series of loan spells to gain more first-team experience.

He spent the 2022–23 campaign at Marseille, where he impressed with six goals in 39 appearances.

A subsequent loan to Nottingham Forest in 2023–24 was hampered by injuries, limiting him to 12 appearances.

However, his loan move to Lazio in 2024–25 proved fruitful, he made 30 appearances and provided nine assists, eight of which came in his first ten league games.

The transfer fee for Tavares is reported to be between £6 million and £7 million.

Arsenal have included a sell-on clause in the deal, ensuring they will benefit from any future transfer profits should Lazio decide to sell the player.

The defender has impressed in Serie A

For Tavares, the move to Lazio offers an opportunity to continue his development and establish himself as a key player in one of Europe’s top leagues.

His successful loan spell has already endeared him to the Lazio faithful, and the club will be hoping he can maintain his form and contribute significantly in the seasons to come.

Yesterday, the Gunners announced that Raheem Sterling will return to Chelsea after spending the season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

