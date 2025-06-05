Exclusive: Man United star not satisfied at Old Trafford as Euro giants on alert, says expert

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates with Amad Diallo (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is not satisfied with life at Old Trafford and is attracting interest from Inter Milan, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today, Pedulla mentioned some updates on the strikers market for this summer.

It seems Hojlund is likely to be one to watch as he’s unsettled at Man Utd and looking for a move back to Serie A.

The Denmark international previously shone during a spell in Italy with Atalanta, but he’s struggled to fulfil his potential in English football.

It could now be that Hojlund will head back to Serie A, with Inter one of the teams keeping an eye on his situation, according to Pedulla.

Rasmus Hojlund on list of Inter Milan transfer targets, says Alfredo Pedulla

Writing in his exclusive transfer news column, Pedulla said: “Finally, keep an eye on Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane is not satisfied with his time in Manchester and is considering a return to Italy. Several clubs (including Inter) are interested in him and he’d be an excellent option for those seeking a dynamic and already proven striker.”

Hojlund could do well to leave United to try to revive his career, as he’s far from the only exciting young talent to go backwards with the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old could still have it in him to have a fine career, and it may be that a move to Inter is precisely what he needs to rediscover his best form.

Jonathan David another striker to watch

One imagines a few MUFC fans would gladly see free agent Jonathan David joining to replace Hojlund, but Pedulla says Juventus are keen on the Canada international.

“Juve are closely following Jonathan David, who could arrive on a free transfer, provided the deal is done quickly,” Pedulla said.

“Dragging things out could jeopardise the agreement. Napoli had the upper hand to close the deal in the past, but chose to wait.”