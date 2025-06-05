Report: Man United offered Champions League winning PSG attacker by his agent

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos, according to Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are desperate to add proven goal scoring quality to their squad following a dismal campaign in front of goal.

United’s attacking struggles last season were glaring. The club managed just 44 goals in the Premier League last season.

That poor record highlighted a critical area in need of reinforcement, and club officials are determined to address it decisively this summer.

Man United offered PSG star Goncalo Ramos

Ramos has emerged as one of the potential solutions, with the player being made available to United.

The 23-year-old Portuguese international joined PSG with high expectations, but struggled to lock down a consistent starting role in a star-studded squad.

Despite limited game time, totaling just 1,631 minutes across 41 appearances in all competitions, Ramos delivered an impressive return of 18 goals and six assists.

However, his future at the Parc des Princes remains uncertain, and he could be tempted by a move to Old Trafford for a fresh start and greater responsibility.

United’s interest in Ramos comes as they weigh alternatives following their failure to land Liam Delap who has officially joined Chelsea.

One of those options has been Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, although his high price tag and stiff competition from rival clubs have complicated a potential deal.

Ruben Amorim eyes a new attacker

With Ramos now on their radar, United could take advantage of PSG’s willingness to part ways with the forward. Bringing in a striker of Ramos’s pedigree, still young but already experienced at the top level, could improve Ruben Amorim’s attack.

United’s approach in the coming weeks will be crucial in shaping their prospects for the upcoming season. Ramos, if signed, could be a crucial piece in that puzzle.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Chelsea attacker Nicolas Jackson.

Former Fulham attacker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who currently plays for Saudi side Al Hilal, has also been mentioned as one of the targets in some sections of the media.

