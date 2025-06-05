Report: Napoli favourites to land West Ham United flop

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Napoli are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, who recently concluded a season-long loan at West Ham United, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 28-year-old returned to PSG after his loan spell, during which he made 31 appearances and scored once.

Despite initial expectations, Soler struggled to secure a consistent starting role at West Ham.

Under Julen Lopetegui, he enjoyed a run of eight consecutive starts between November and December, but his playing time diminished following Graham Potter’s appointment in January.

West Ham decided not to sign Soler permanently

The Hammers opted not to pursue a permanent deal, and PSG are reportedly open to selling Soler, who is not in manager Luis Enrique’s plans.

Napoli, under the guidance of Antonio Conte, view Soler as a valuable addition to their midfield as they prepare for the upcoming Serie A season.

The Italian champions are also looking to complete a deal for Kevin De Bruyne who is on his way out of Manchester City this summer.

It shows how much Napoli are focusing on strengthening their midfielder for next season in order to provide Conte the best resources to defend the Serie A title.

Soler is an experienced and versatile midfielder

Soler’s experience in La Liga, Ligue 1, and the Premier League makes him an attractive option for Napoli.

He is a versatile player who can play as a central midfielder but also in the wide attacking positions.

Soler may find an opportunity to revitalise his career in Naples, contributing to Napoli’s ambitions both domestically and in European competitions.

One thing is clear, the Spaniard has no future in Paris where the midfield positions are occupied by Vitinha and Joao Neves who are both untouchable at the moment.

As far as incomings are concerned at West Ham, they are interested in a move for Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck.

