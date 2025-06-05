Excl: Inside Inzaghi’s Al Hilal move, 25-goal striker eyed by Juventus, Man Utd ace wants Serie A transfer & more

Jonathan David, Simone Inzaghi and Rasmus Hojlund (Photo by Michael Owens, Carl Recine, George Wood/Getty Images)

Inside Simone Inzaghi’s move from Inter Milan to Al Hilal

It’s outrageous that we’ve reached June 5 and are still discussing the coaching merry-go-round. We’re incredibly behind schedule. How can you expect to shape a team when the conductor is missing?

Simone Inzaghi has left Inter for Al-Hilal: it was written in the stars. Of course, he would have liked to go as a winner, too bad he didn’t manage it. The Champions League Final in Munich against a phenomenal PSG resulted in a heavy defeat.

His cycle was clearly over, and it was time to turn the page after four good seasons, a trophy cabinet full of titles, although it could have been fuller, and too many regrets. In the face of a cascade of money, there wasn’t much to do.

Contractually speaking, there was no clash with Inter: the club facilitated the coach’s departure with a several payment estimated between €1m and €1.5m, given that his contract was set to expire in June 2026. It’s the natural end of a cycle. When a project reaches the end, it’s best to recognise it and have the courage to make a change.

Antonio Conte snubbed Juventus return for Napoli stay

Meanwhile, other Italian coach made headlines with unexpected decisions, Antonio Conte turned down Juventus and chose to continue on the Napoli bench. A surprising twist, considering that just a few days earlier, everything seemed set for a return to the Bianconeri. Juventus’ pressure was real, discussion had started, and many had bet on a romantic comeback, but something changed.

The more cynical suggest Conte simply used Juventus’ push to get guarantees from Aurelio De Laurentiis. According to this version, the coach from Lecce exploited the situation to pressure Napoli and secure full control over the project. But others believe in the human side of the decision. The warm welcome from the Napoli fan base, his chemistry with Manna, and the president’s cooperative attitude might have made the difference. Whatever the truth may be, Conte firmly closed the door on Juventus, and maybe only at the end of his career will we know the whole story.

As for Napoli, the sense is that they are preparing for an explosive transfer window. After investing circa €130m-140m last season, the club is now in a position to spend even more. The first big name on the way is Kevin De Bruyne, with medical tests reportedly already scheduled.

A signing that would symbolise the start of the new Conte era, but he won’t be the only one. Among the many names circulating, keep an eye on Sam Beukema of Bologna. A player Conte really likes and who fits his defensive system well.

Then there’s Federico Chiesa, one of Conte’s long-time favourites. Napoli had already attempted to sign him the previous year, but Juventus struck a deal with Liverpool. However, his English adventure hasn’t gone as he hoped. He received little playing time under Arne Slot, and it’s expected to decrease even further next season. A return to Serie A, possibly with Conte, would be far from unlikely.

More managerial changes at Lazio and Roma

At the same time, Lazio and Roma have also moved to sort out their benches.

Lazio decided to go back to their roots by bringing back Maurizio Sarri. A decision that surprised many but found strong support among Lazio fans. The Tuscan coach still had an emotional bond with the club and now has a chance to relaunch himself in a familiar environment.

Roma, on the other hand, have chosen Gian Piero Gasperini. A coach with stature, a clear vision of the game and the ability to develop young talents and internal resources. A profile perfectly aligned with the identity the club wants to build. Now, however, careful work is needed in the transfer market to provide him with the right tools.

Strikers to watch – Jonathan David and Rasmus Hojlund

As always, the market revolves around strikers. Juve are closely following Jonathan David, who could arrive on a free transfer, provided the deal is done quickly. Dragging things out could jeopardise the agreement. Napoli had the upper hand to close the deal in the past, but chose to wait. Inter, meanwhile, are focused on the other priorities and are exploring the profile of Bonny, one of the most promising young strikers.

Finally, keep an eye on Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane is not satisfied with his time in Manchester and is considering a return to Italy. Several clubs (including Inter) are interested in him and he’d be an excellent option for those seeking a dynamic and already proven striker.

One thing is sure in this whirlwind of negotiations: everything must be put in order quickly. Without official appointments of coaches and directors capable of closing deals, even the best negotiations risk falling apart. Major Italian clubs must organise themselves as soon as possible. If the coaching positions aren’t sorted, the transfer window could turn into unimaginable chaos. First, the technical leadership, then the market moves.

To get this column first, straight to your inbox, and with no ads, plus more from our other columnists and a morning newsletter, click here to subscribe to the Daily Briefing!