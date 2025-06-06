Revealed: Man United star wanted by Chelsea and four other clubs, transfer to cost €55m

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Man Utd (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Chelsea remain interested in the potential transfer of Alejandro Garnacho this summer, with Manchester United open to offers of around €55m.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea are continuing to assess Garnacho and other winger targets.

The Blues are looking to replace Jadon Sancho after deciding not to keep him after his loan from Man Utd, and they could raid the Red Devils again.

Garnacho’s availability will make him a tempting option for Chelsea, while he also fits their philosophy of signing elite young talents for their long-term project.

Still, CaughtOffside understands that Chelsea are also looking closely at Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens as an option in that position.

European giants queuing up to sign Alejandro Garnacho

Sources have also told CaughtOffside that Garnacho is still a target for Napoli, after they also strongly considered him back in January.

The Argentina international also has admirers in the form of AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and his former manager Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen.

We previously reported on Leverkusen’s interest in Garnacho, with the Bundesliga giants’ preference being to sign him on loan.

As well as Garnacho, Napoli also like Federico Chiesa, who could leave Liverpool, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Will Man Utd regret letting Garnacho go?

Some United fans might be concerned about the club’s stance on Garnacho.

Yes, some money from player sales is needed if the club want to spend on new signings, but Garnacho could still have a big future in the game.

The 20-year-old is still a little inexperienced and inconsistent, but he’s shown glimpses of huge talent.

It would be a big blow for MUFC if they were to sell him now and see him become a star player, especially if it was for a major rival like Chelsea.