Jim Ratcliffe and Ruben Amorim (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Upon completing a deal with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, Man United are expected to start work on signing a new striker. And head coach Ruben Amorim has now identified his preferred target for the position.

A number of strikers have been linked with moves to Man United this summer, including the likes of Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap. The latter has already signed for Chelsea, while the former looks to be closer to joining Al Hilal. But neither were the preferred target for Amorim, who wants to be reunited with a familiar face.

Ruben Amorim wants to be reunited with Viktor Gyokeres

As reported by GiveMeSport, Amorim has urged Man United to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer. It’s noted that formal talks have already been held with Sporting CP, who are open to selling for a fee in the region of £59m.

As was the case with Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo, Gyokeres would be very keen on a move to Old Trafford despite the fact that Man United will not be playing in any European competition next season. The opportunity to link up with Amorim again is bound to influence that stance, although there is a chance that he does not end up in Manchester.

Arsenal are also considering Gyokeres, as has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. They have been tracking the Sweden international for a while, although the good news for Man United is that the north Londoners are believed to be prioritising a move for Benjamin Sesko at this stage of the summer.

That could give Man United the window they need to pursue a deal for Gyokeres, although they may need to make sales first in order to be able to negotiate with Sporting. Nevertheless, there appears to be a good chance that Amorim gets his man.