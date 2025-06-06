Rodrygo Goes and Morgan Rogers (Photo by Jose Luis Contreras/Dax Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to sign two forward players this summer, and at this stage, Benjamin Sesko and Rodrygo are the options favoured by the club’s sporting department. But according to one former player, the latter should be overlooked.

Arsenal are one of the clubs most interested in signing Rodrygo, who looks to be on his way out of Real Madrid after a disappointing run of form in 2025. The Brazil international is keen to play in his preferred left wing position – he has often been utilised on the right at the La Liga giants) – and Arsenal would allow him to do this. But despite this, there are some people associated with the club that want other players to be considered instead.

Arsenal told to target move for Morgan Rogers

Speaking on talkSPORT (via Football Insider), Ray Parlour called on his former club to abandon their pursuit of Rodrygo in order to prioritise the signing of Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

“He’s 22 years old, he’s going to get better. He can play number ten, he can play wide, and he can score you some goals as well. I’d rather have him than Rodrygo.”

Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for Rogers, whose sale Aston Villa could begrudgingly consider due to their well-documented PSR concerns. And because of this, there is a chance that he would be more affordable than Rodrygo, whom Real Madrid are believed to be pricing at a figure in the region of £80m.

It remains to be seen how Arsenal go for as their other attacker alongside a new striker. Rodrygo may be the favoured option now, but Rogers could gain traction over the coming weeks depending on the circumstances that play out during the summer transfer window.