Fabrizio Romano exclusive: Arsenal the only club in talks with 18 G/A star & another target being considered

Hello guys, I’m here today to discuss the situation of Benjamin Sesko – one of the most interesting situations in the summer transfer window.

Sesko remains very high on Arsenal’s shortlist. He’s a player they want and they made contact around ten days ago with Red Bull Leipzig.

Arsenal have been speaking directly to the club and also with the player’s camp, so Arsenal are working on the Benjamin Sesko deal.

Still, at the moment while I’m recording this video, there is still no agreement with the player of the club, so there is plenty of work to do before saying Sesko is going to Arsenal.

But, the conversation is underway, the conversation is ongoing, and then Arsenal also have more options.

Arsenal in Benjamin Sesko talks but also looking at Viktor Gyokeres

Another player Arsenal are looking at is Viktor Gyokeres, who is a different kind of player with different skills and a different price tag.

This is why Arsenal are taking their time before closing a deal, but for Sesko the contacts have absolutely started and the deal is on.

On Sesko, it’s important to mention that there is also interest from Manchester United, Liverpool – many links, many rumours. However, at the moment, the only club to have started concrete discussions and negotiations is Arsenal. It’s important to clarify that.

Arsenal first wanted Benjamin Sesko last summer

Arsenal also wanted Sesko one year ago, but in that case it was not possible to proceed, and it’s the same story in January.

Now, let’s follow the situation because Arsenal are working on Sesko, and Gyokeres remains an option on their list.

Remember as well that Arsenal also want to add an important winger to Mikel Arteta’s squad this summer.

  1. My poor club Arsenal, talking for 10 days without making bids? What are they waiting for? Liverpool ot Manchester United to bid so that it can be a fighting bid 😥

