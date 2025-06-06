“Advancing…proceeding well…” – Arsenal fans given the news they were waiting for by Fabrizio Romano

Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly proceeding in talks to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano this afternoon.

The Gunners have long been linked with Sesko, with Romano reporting on their pursuit in an exclusive report for CaughtOffside earlier today.

It seems things are now moving fast as there’s been a further update since then, with Romano posting to X with the Arsenal news that their fans have been waiting for.

See below for the latest details on the Sesko to Arsenal saga as the Slovenia international’s move to the Emirates Stadium looks to be advancing…

???? Understand Arsenal are now advancing in negotiations for Benjamin Šeško after initial concrete talks reported last week. Discussions underway and proceeding well between all parties involved, player & clubs. No agreement yet now or expected this weekend; but advancing. pic.twitter.com/ts98ABs1X2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2025

Even if Romano stresses that nothing is done yet, this surely bodes well for Arsenal in their pursuit of Sesko.

Known for being one of the most reliable transfer news journalists in the industry, Romano doesn’t tend to report on these updates unless he’s 100% sure, so there’s every chance that this really is moving in the right direction.

Are Arsenal signing the right striker in Sesko?

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier today, Romano also mentioned interest in Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Some AFC fans would likely prefer Gyokeres over Sesko due to this superior scoring record, but it’s also a potentially risky deal.

Not only is Gyokeres four years older than Sesko, he’s also never played in one of Europe’s big five leagues.

What Romano told us about Sesko to Arsenal

A reminder of what Romano told us about the Sesko Arsenal deal earlier today:

“Sesko remains very high on Arsenal’s shortlist. He’s a player they want and they made contact around ten days ago with Red Bull Leipzig,” he said.

“Another player Arsenal are looking at is Viktor Gyokeres, who is a different kind of player with different skills and a different price tag.

“This is why Arsenal are taking their time before closing a deal, but for Sesko the contacts have absolutely started and the deal is on.”

He added: “Arsenal also wanted Sesko one year ago, but in that case it was not possible to proceed, and it’s the same story in January.

“Now, let’s follow the situation because Arsenal are working on Sesko, and Gyokeres remains an option on their list.

“Remember as well that Arsenal also want to add an important winger to Mikel Arteta’s squad this summer.”