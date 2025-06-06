Report: Arsenal closely following dramatic rise of elite 17-year-old forward

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Konstantinos Karetsas in action for Greece against Scotland
Konstantinos Karetsas in action for Greece against Scotland (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly been closely following the rapid development of Greek wonderkid Konstantinos Karetsas.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder looks like one of the most exciting teenage talents in Europe at the moment, and the Gunners are mentioned as one of his admirers.

However, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will be making Karetsas a priority for this summer’s transfer window, according to the Athletic.

It seems Arsenal view this is as an important window in which to deliver signings who can make an immediate impact and help Mikel Arteta’s side win trophies.

However, the report also suggests that AFC are aware of a need to build for the future as well.

Will Arsenal make a move for Konstantinos Karetsas?

Konstantinos Karetsas warming up ahead of Greece's game against Scotland
Konstantinos Karetsas warming up ahead of Greece’s game against Scotland (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Arsenal could do well to win the race for Karetsas before another top club snaps him up, but there are also some issues with this potential deal.

The Athletic note that Greece international wouldn’t be able to actually move to the Emirates Stadium until he turns 18 in November.

More Stories / Latest News
Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen and the Liverpool FC logo
Christian Falk reveals how Liverpool beat Bayern Munich to Florian Wirtz transfer – and it’s not money
Liverpool FC logo and Arne Slot
Manager hints new Liverpool signing may finally be close to completion
Alejandro Garnacho in action for Man Utd
Revealed: Man United star wanted by Chelsea and four other clubs, transfer to cost €55m

That could mean AFC have to loan the player out at first, and that doesn’t seem ideal when Arteta needs new additions straight away.

Still, Karetsas is surely a player worth getting now while it’s still possible, or his value will surely just continue to shoot up, while Arsenal’s rivals could also try to join the race for his signature.

What else could Arsenal do this summer?

It’s an important summer for Arsenal, so what are the deals to watch out for?

Charles Watts has some ideas in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, while he’s also given us some insight into new contracts for some players.

Gabriel Magalhaes’ new deal has been officially confirmed today, and one imagines Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri will be next.

More Stories Konstantinos Karetsas

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. I have seen better. His video is nothing special.
    Needs proper senior testing. For example look what has happened to Obi Martins, who is so far a failure since moving to senior opposition play with Man United! Potential means nothing it seems!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *