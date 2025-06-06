Report: Arsenal closely following dramatic rise of elite 17-year-old forward

Konstantinos Karetsas in action for Greece against Scotland (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly been closely following the rapid development of Greek wonderkid Konstantinos Karetsas.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder looks like one of the most exciting teenage talents in Europe at the moment, and the Gunners are mentioned as one of his admirers.

However, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will be making Karetsas a priority for this summer’s transfer window, according to the Athletic.

It seems Arsenal view this is as an important window in which to deliver signings who can make an immediate impact and help Mikel Arteta’s side win trophies.

However, the report also suggests that AFC are aware of a need to build for the future as well.

Will Arsenal make a move for Konstantinos Karetsas?

Arsenal could do well to win the race for Karetsas before another top club snaps him up, but there are also some issues with this potential deal.

The Athletic note that Greece international wouldn’t be able to actually move to the Emirates Stadium until he turns 18 in November.

That could mean AFC have to loan the player out at first, and that doesn’t seem ideal when Arteta needs new additions straight away.

Still, Karetsas is surely a player worth getting now while it’s still possible, or his value will surely just continue to shoot up, while Arsenal’s rivals could also try to join the race for his signature.

What else could Arsenal do this summer?

It’s an important summer for Arsenal, so what are the deals to watch out for?

Charles Watts has some ideas in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, while he’s also given us some insight into new contracts for some players.

Gabriel Magalhaes’ new deal has been officially confirmed today, and one imagines Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri will be next.