Improved bid prepared: Man United to launch second offer for attacker transfer

Ruben Amorim and Bryan Mbeumo (Photo by Michael Steele, Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly set to make an improved second bid for the transfer of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroon international is clearly emerging as a top target for Man Utd this summer, with Ben Jacobs reporting that they’re set to try again to get a deal done.

Jacobs, posting on his official account on X, has noted that the Red Devils previously saw an opening bid of £45m plus £10m in add-ons turned down by Brentford.

However, United will now try again with an improved second offer for Mbeumo as they look to continue strengthening their attack this summer…

Manchester United set to make an improved second bid for Bryan Mbeumo. £45m+£10m first offer now officially rejected by Brentford but parties have remained in talks since.? pic.twitter.com/YF1NFSiSxj — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 6, 2025

If MUFC can get this done, it would be another superb change to Ruben Amorim’s front three after the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves was already confirmed.

Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United talks ongoing

The clear thing here is that talks have been ongoing between United and Brentford, so one imagines this is heading towards an agreement some point soon.

If the Bees weren’t ready to sell, they would simply have told United not to bother continuing negotiations, but it seems that’s not the case.

Clubs like Brentford often have to sell their star names when bigger teams come calling, with United still boasting surprising pulling power even during this difficult period.

Amorim’s side finished 15th in the Premier League table last season, and lost the Europa League final, but Cunha and Mbeumo are two signings most other big six clubs would be very happy with.

