Chelsea submit €75m offer to sign Barcelona player

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Enzo Maresca and Fermin Lopez (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images, Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Chelsea have already been busy during the summer transfer window, and more business is to come at Stamford Bridge. And one possible arrival could come in from La Liga champions Barcelona.

In recent years, Chelsea have prioritised signing younger players, and they have not been afraid to spend big to get their targets. £30m has already been splashed out on Liam Delap, and he could soon be joined in Enzo Maresca’s squad by Fermin Lopez.

Fermin has been an impressive performer for Barcelona over the last couple of seasons, but due to the club’s well-documented financial problems, a sale could be on the cards – especially considering that the 22-year-old is not a guaranteed starter.

Chelsea submit opening offer for Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez (right) wrestles with Serge Gnabry (left) in the Champions League.
Fermin Lopez is wanted by Chelsea (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

And Chelsea are hoping to take advantage of the situation, with El Chiringuito (via Football España) reporting that an offer of €75m has been submitted by the UEFA Conference League champions.

Presently, Fermin is behind Dani Olmo and Gavi in the Barcelona pecking order at attacking midfield, so it would be no surprise to see a sale considered this summer. But while this could give hope to Chelsea, they would find it very different to agree personal terms with the Spain international.

The report goes on to say that Fermin is very happy at Barcelona, whom he considers to be the club of his life. He has no plans to consider a move away anytime soon, which is a blow for Chelsea’s chances of getting a deal done this summer.

Fermin has previously been linked with Man United and Aston Villa, but despite the presence of Chelsea, he still has no plans to make a move to the Premier League. Nevertheless, there is still a chance that things could change in the future.

