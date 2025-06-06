Chelsea boost as new signing makes big sacrifice to play in the Club World Cup

Enzo Maresca and the Chelsea logo (Photo by David Rogers, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a major boost as Liam Delap will snub the England Under-21s this summer to play for the Blues at the Club World Cup.

Delap has just joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town, having impressed in the Premier League in the season just gone, despite his team’s relegation.

The 22-year-old would have been in line to play for England at European Under-21 Championships this summer, but the tournament clashes with the newly expanded Club World Cup.

Still, it seems Delap has given Chelsea an early boost with his arrival as he’ll turn down the chance to play for his country and instead prioritise his club, according to the Daily Mail.

Liam Delap can shine for Chelsea at Club World Cup

The Club World Cup will be an intriguing tournament to watch as Chelsea go up against the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and other big clubs from around the world.

CFC have won the trophy before, but that was before it was expanded into a major tournament by FIFA.

There will now be even more money and prestige attached to the competition, and CFC will surely be desperate to win the trophy.

Delap could end up being key for Enzo Maresca’s side, giving them the striker they so often looked like they were lacking in the season just gone.

Can Liam Delap end Chelsea’s number 9 curse?

Delap has been given the number 9 shirt at Chelsea, and it’s fair to say it’s not always been an easy number for strikers at Stamford Bridge in recent times.

CFC fans will hope Delap can fare better than some other big names like Fernando Torres, Gonzalo Higuain, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It’s not clear why Chelsea have so many problems when it comes to signing strikers, but Delap looks like he can buck that trend.

The former Manchester City youngster showed tremendous potential at Ipswich and is surely ready to make the step up to this level.