Jamie Gittens and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Alex Grimm, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Journalist Christian Falk has provided a fresh update on the Jamie Gittens to Chelsea transfer saga in his column for CF Bayern Insider.

The German football expert has made it clear that it currently looks unlikely that Bayern Munich will be moving to sign Gittens from their rivals Borussia Dortmund.

This could pave the way for Chelsea as the “logical” next step, according to Falk, who has suggested a move to Stamford Bridge would interest the England Under-21 international.

Gittens would not come cheap, however, with Dortmund said to be asking for €65m to let the highly-rated 20-year-old leave.

Jamie Gittens to Chelsea could be “logical next step”, according to Christian Falk

Discussing the latest on the Gittens to Chelsea saga, Falk said: “It wouldn’t be hard for the club to see Jamie Gittens move to the Premier League. Indeed, this is a move the England international has always signalled that he’s open to.

“With that in mind, Chelsea is a big option for Gittens, and I think this could be the logical next step.”

CaughtOffside reported earlier this week that Gittens had been the subject of an offer by Chelsea, so it could be that this is one that’s going to hot up very soon.

Chelsea need a new winger this summer

Gittens is one name Chelsea are looking at, but we’ve also been informed by sources that Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho is still on their list of targets.

The Argentine is proven in the Premier League, so might end up being the more tempting option for the Blues.

Both Gittens and Garnacho are fine players, however, and would fit in well with the philosophy of signing elite young talents under Chelsea’s current ownership.

CFC need to strengthen in that area of their squad after Jadon Sancho’s loan came to an end, while they could also do with an upgrade on the likes of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk.