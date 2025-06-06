Report: Chelsea still exploring possibility of signing €55m-rated versatile Liverpool target

Jorrel Hato and Lamine Yamal (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly still interested in a potential transfer move for Ajax defender and Liverpool target Jorrel Hato this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Blues are keen on Hato due to his versatility, with the highly-rated young Netherlands international capable of playing centre-back or left-back.

Sources recently informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea held some talks with Ajax over signing Hato, who is also on Liverpool’s radar.

It remains our understanding that Ajax would rather not sell, but there is an expectation that this could be the summer that Hato moves, with an initial asking price set at around €55m.

See below for Jacobs’ post on X as he provides an update on Chelsea’s interest in Hato…

Jorrel Hato remains a player of interest to Chelsea. Appeal is in his ability to play left-back and centre-back. Chelsea exploring defenders, but not expected to move for Jarrad Branthwaite, despite links.? pic.twitter.com/oPzZCQA5tU — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 6, 2025

Jorrel Hato transfer looks a perfect fit for Chelsea

It’s easy to see why Hato is on Chelsea’s radar, as he seems like he’d be a perfect fit for the west Londoners’ strategy under this current ownership.

CFC have prioritised signing the best young players from around the world and building for the future, and it finally seems like the project is making some progress.

Still, Enzo Maresca could do with some better defenders, with Hato surely an upgrade on the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and the injury-prone Wesley Fofana at centre-back.

Should Jorrel Hato wait for Liverpool over Chelsea?

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will get seriously involved in the race to sign Hato, but the 19-year-old might do well to wait for an offer from the Reds.

Arne Slot’s side have just won the Premier League title and will surely be competing for major honours again next season.

Chelsea have improved under Maresca, but it’s still not clear if they’ll really be title challengers next season, or if they’ll get far in the Champions League.