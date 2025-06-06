Surprise Arsenal transfer story has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Adam Smith (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the surprise story doing the rounds about Arsenal having an interest in the potential transfer of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Chelsea goalkeeper is seemingly on the Gunners’ radar as they look for a backup to David Raya for next season.

Kepa is not exactly the signing most Arsenal fans will have been looking out for in this transfer window, but it looks like he’s available after the end of his loan spell at Bournemouth.

As Romano confirmed in the post on X below, Arsenal have been informed on Kepa’s situation this summer, with the former Real Madrid loanee having a £5m release clause in his contract.

Kepa notably struggled for much of his time at Chelsea, but he’s bounced back at Bournemouth and looks like he could be a solid backup option for Arsenal.

Romano posted: “Arsenal are informed on £5m release clause for Kepa as option to be David Raya’s backup. Initial talks took place to be informed on deal conditions, as Sky UK reports.”

The Italian journalist may not have been the first to the story on this occasion, but when he posts about something, you know it’s a story that’s got real legs to it.

Arsenal fans might have other priorities for this summer as they wait for their club to sign a new striker and a new winger, but Mikel Arteta could do with a solid and experienced backup behind Raya.

Arsenal to sign yet another player from Chelsea?

If this deal happens, it would continue the recent trend of Arsenal and Chelsea doing business in the transfer market.

This has mostly seen a few ageing flops such as David Luiz, Willian and Raheem Sterling swapping Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium.

Still, there’s also been Kai Havertz, who has improved a lot since leaving Chelsea for Arsenal, while other big names like Olivier Giroud and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also among those to have represented both clubs.