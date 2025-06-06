Mainz defender Anthony Caci (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Leeds are planning to make a number of signings this summer in order to prepare for their return to the Premier League next season, and defence is one area that will be heavily focused upon.

Specifically, a new right-back is on the agenda for Leeds. Jayden Bogle was their starter in the position in the Championship, but given that he struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United during the 2023-24 season, there is a desire to bring in competition for the position.

And the club’s sporting department have been looking in Germany for the player that they want to sign.

Leeds set sights on Mainz defender Anthony Caci

As reported by Foot Mercato (via MOTLeedsNews), Leeds have set their sights on a summer move for Anthony Caci. The 27-year-old defender, who can also operate as a right midfielder, is highly-rated in Germany, where he has established himself as an attacking full-back.

Fulham and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen on Caci, which would make things very difficult for Leeds. But they would be able to offer a more prominent squad role, and this could be a telling advantage.

Last season, Caci provided seven assists for an impressive Mainz side that finished sixth in the Bundesliga – thus, qualifying for the UEFA Conference League in the process. It will be even more tricky for him to be tempted to a club like Leeds that do not have European football in 2025-26, but they are determined to give it their best shot.

It is set to be a very busy summer for Leeds. As well as Caci, they have set their sights on a number of targets in recent weeks – and this includes former player Kalvin Phillips, who will almost certainly leave Man City.