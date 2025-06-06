Dara O'Shea (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Leeds are keen to sign at least one central defender this summer, and they have set their sights on a player that was relegated from the Premier League last season.

Leeds are aware that they will need to sign a number of players in order to be able to compete in the Premier League, and there is a desire for players with experience in the competition to be brought to Elland Road this summer. The likes of Nick Pope, Kalvin Phillips and Tomas Soucek have been linked in recent weeks, and a new name has now been added to the club’s plans.

Leeds add Dara O’Shea to summer shortlist

As reported by The Irish Sun (via The Leeds Press), Leeds have set their sights on Ipswich defender Dara O’Shea. Wolves and Burnley, whom the Ireland international was with during the 2023-24 season, are also said to be lining up a move for the 26-year-old.

O’Shea has suffered back-to-back relegations with Burnley and Ipswich over the last couple of seasons, so he could be a bad omen. But Leeds see him as being a good player to add to their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League next season.

Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon and currently Leeds’ starters in the centre-back position, but O’Shea would provide very good competition. It has been mentioned that he could be available for a fee of £15m, which is affordable to the Yorkshire club.

It remains to be seen who Leeds add to their squad ahead of next season. O’Shea would be a good option, but he will not be the only central defender that is being considered by the club’s sporting department. Further names are likely to be linked in the coming weeks.