Leicester have yet to make a decision on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s future, but in the meantime, they are considering other managers to take them forward upon their return to the Championship next season.

It has been expected that van Nistelrooy will be sacked after failing to keep Leicester in the Premier League, but for now, he remains in the job. But that has not stopped the process of looking at possible replacements, and one of those is Danny Rohl.

However, it is far from guaranteed that Leicester will be able to get Rohl out of Sheffield Wednesday, and as such, a new name has now been added to their shortlist of managerial candidates.

Sean Dyche added to Leicester managerial shortlist

As reported by Graeme Bailey (via FootballFanCast), Leicester are considering Sean Dyche as an option to replace van Nistelrooy this summer. The 53-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Everton during last season, so a return to management could be at the King Power Stadium could be enticing for him.

Dyche has a distinctive style of football, which varies a lot to the approach used by Enzo Maresca when Leicester were last in the Championship. And because of this, there has been some resistance to his possible appointment as the club’s next manager.

It may not be the most popular appointment, but Dyche would be a steady hand for Leicester. He has a lot of experience at the highest level of English football, having managed 322 Premier League matches during his coaching career. And in the Championship, he also has experience of getting teams promoted, which he did with Burnley during the 2013-14 season.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out with van Nistelrooy at Leicester, but if he does go, Dyche looks to be a strong candidate to replace him.