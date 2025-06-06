Christian Falk reveals big-name star has sent clear Arsenal transfer message to his agent

Arsenal players at the Emirates Stadium and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Julian Finney, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Christian Falk has delivered some exciting Arsenal transfer news as it sounds like Leroy Sane is really keen to move to London this summer.

Writing in his column for CF Bayern Insider, Falk explained that Sane has been a target for both Arsenal and Tottenham, though things with Spurs have gone quieter in recent days.

The Germany international is about to become a free agent as his deal with Bayern comes to an end, with little sign that he’ll agree a new deal with the Bundesliga giants.

However, it also remains to be seen quite how concrete Arsenal’s interest in Sane is, according to Falk.

The Bild journalist has suggested that Galatasaray may have the most concrete interest in the former Manchester City player, though he’s also told his agent that he wants to move to London.

Leroy Sane transfer latest from Christian Falk

“The talks with Arsenal are more concrete at the moment than with Tottenham, who have gone a little quiet in recent days. Now, everybody is waiting for a decision. Normally, they’d want a decision this week but it’s still yet to be made,” Falk said.

“So, perhaps, they will wait to see how serious Arsenal are. Leroy Sane would like to go to London – this would be his favoured option if he were to leave Bayern Munich. That was his clear message to his new agent, Pini Zahavi. Zahavi himself is based in London and is involved in talks with all the major London clubs.

“Now that Arsenal are on the table (they were previously with Sane’s former agent), we have to wait and see if the Gunners are prepared to get concrete.

“Galatasaray Istanbul is the club most interested in making a deal. The club has the money to pay Sane. The player has not yet ruled out the option.

“Sane is set to become a free agent. So, I think the main point to consider is the signing-on fee he’d potentially earn, which will be more lucrative for the player than taking a contract of €10m (plus €5m in add-ons).

“Bayern are, for what it’s worth, prepared to tweak this to ensure that he gets a higher base salary (for instance, €12m as opposed to €10m). Either way, Leroy Sane stands to make more out of a deal with the likes of Arsenal should he move away from Munich.”

Leroy Sane on a free makes sense for Arsenal

As noted by Charles Watts in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this week, it perhaps makes sense for Arsenal to look at Sane as a low-cost option.

The 29-year-old could provide depth up front without necessarily needing to start week in, week out, which would be an issue as Bukayo Saka is the clear first choice on the right-hand side.

Sane can also play in other positions, and has experience in the Premier League, so seems ideal for the Gunners’ needs at the moment.

At the same time, though, some fans may feel this deal seems worryingly similar to the one that saw Raheem Sterling join on loan from Chelsea last summer.