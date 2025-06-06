Arne Slot and Darwin Nunez (Photo by ANP/AFP via Getty Images, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been busy on the transfer front in recent weeks, and soon, three new players could be signed and added to Arne Slot’s squad ahead of next season. Jeremie Frimpong has already been brought in, and he could be joined by former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz, and also Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

These three operations will cost Liverpool in the region of £200m, and as such, sales will be needed to help bring funds back in. And one player who should help in this regard is Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in recent months, having been unhappy with his role under head coach Arne Slot. Atletico Madrid are interested in signing him, and the chances of a deal getting done are looking good.

Liverpool planning for life with Darwin Nunez

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has provided an update on the situation with Liverpool’s attacking players. He revealed that Nunez is set to leave, while there are doubts about the continuity of Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa.

“Obviously, there’s been lots of speculation over a lot of attacking players at Liverpool already this summer. Darwin Nunez, we expect him to go. Diogo Jota, there are question marks over him. Chiesa, is he going to stay or not? I don’t think Liverpool would want to lose too many attacking players ahead of next season.”

It will be very interesting to see which players leave Liverpool this summer. Caoimhin Kelleher has already gone to Brentford, and Nunez is likely to join him. Jota and Chiesa are candidates too, but one player that appears set to stay is Luis Diaz – this is despite strong interest from Barcelona, who had an approach knocked back earlier in the week.