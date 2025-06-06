“Set to agree deal” – Liverpool swoop for wonderkid will be “here we go, soon” – Fabrizio Romano

Arne Slot celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title victory (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly set to agree a transfer deal for talented young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds look to be making significant progress on a deal to sign Pecsi, with the move expected to be a “here we go” soon, according to Romano’s post on X.

See below for details as Liverpool close in on this exciting move for a highly-regarded 20-year-old talent…

??? EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool set to agree deal to sign 20 year old goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia. Record sale for the Hungarian club as Pecsi said yes to Liverpool project, final details club to club and all done on player side. Here we go, soon. ? pic.twitter.com/r68VsqqRPQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2025

Pecsi will be joining for what is expected to be a club-record sale by Hungarian club Puskas Akademia.

Although the young shot-stopper surely won’t be challenging for the number one spot at Anfield any time soon, he looks a useful option for Arne Slot to have as a backup, or to occasionally use in cup games.

Liverpool making changes in goal as Armin Pecsi transfer close

This move for Pecsi comes not long after Liverpool sold Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford, while there’ll be other changes in that position this summer.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join up with LFC after a deal was agreed last year before he spent one final season with Valencia.

It will be interesting to see what these deals mean for the future of Alisson Becker, who has been the clear first choice for many years now under both Jurgen Klopp and since Slot’s arrival.

Even if Pecsi will likely be prepared to wait for his first-team chance, it’s hard to imagine Mamardashvili will be joining just to sit on the bench, but it also won’t be easy to get in to the team past an elite talent like Alisson.

Liverpool not messing about after title win

Liverpool have just won the Premier League and it looks like they’re determined to do it again next term.

We’ve already seen the champions move fast to sign Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, while CaughtOffside can confirm they are targeting Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, as has been widely reported.

Liverpool also did well to tie star duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk down to new contracts.