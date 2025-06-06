Cody Gakpo and Christian Falk (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is reportedly one name being monitored by Bayern Munich this summer, but all may not be quite as it seems.

According to Christian Falk in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider, there is some suspicion at Bayern that Gakpo is using their interest to land himself a new contract with Liverpool.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for Liverpool since he joined from PSV, and it perhaps seems unlikely that they’d want to let him go.

Still, it will be interesting to see if the Reds end up giving Gakpo a new contract in order to fully shut down these transfer rumours.

Christian Falk on those Cody Gakpo to Bayern Munich transfer stories

Discussing his latest information on Gakpo’s future, Falk said: “We’ve heard that Cody Gakpo could imagine signing a new contract at Liverpool. So, Bayern Munich aren’t quite sure yet whether they’re just being used as a pawn in the poker.

“In the past, when Uli Hoeneß was involved in transfers, Bayern have always had a Plan A when it came to transfers, but never a Plan B. Now, Max Eberl is working differently, and there are many players on the list. Gakpo is one of them but you can’t say that he’s at the top of the list.

“Bayern realise that it’s not an easy feat to bring a player from Liverpool to Munich. This is why they’re checking out the alternatives available to them on the market.”

Liverpool should keep Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have some top class attacking players in their side, and Gakpo is undoubtedly one of them.

The 26-year-old finished the 2024/25 season with 18 goals and six assists in all competitions for LFC, and there seems no sense in letting him go.

The Merseyside giants did well to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new contract. while they’ve also turned down Barcelona’s interest in Luis Diaz, according to the Athletic.

If any attacking players leave Anfield this summer it will surely be Darwin Nunez, and perhaps Diogo Jota if the right offer comes in.