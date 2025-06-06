Kim Min-jae celebrates with Bayern Munich teammate Michael Olise (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of the clubs exploring a potential transfer move for Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Although a final decision has not yet been made on Kim’s future, the growing feeling among sources close to the situation is that the South Korea international will be allowed to leave.

Bayern’s asking price for Kim is also understood to have dropped from around €50m to more like €35m, while the player himself is also keen to move on.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that a move to the Premier League would be the 28-year-old’s preference if he does leave the Allianz Arena.

Kim Min-jae attracting interest from Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea

If Kim does move to England, he won’t be short of suitors, with Liverpool considering signing the former Napoli man.

Newcastle also like Kim and are understood to have held some initial talks, while Chelsea could also be one to watch as they look at a number of options to strengthen in defence this summer.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan have also been keeping an eye on Kim’s situation.

Liverpool were keen to sign Kim when he was at Napoli, and it seems the Reds are once again showing an interest in this potential deal.

Is Kim good enough for Liverpool?

Although Kim shone at Napoli, he’s not quite managed to make the step up to representing a big name like Bayern.

It remains to be seen if he’s really shown enough during his time in Germany to suggest that he could be a success in the Premier League.

Still, Arne Slot could do with more depth at the back, as the ageing Virgil van Dijk surely can’t continue to play 90 minutes week in, week out like he has done in recent times.

LFC also have Ibrahima Konate in the final year of his contract, while there’s some uncertainty over the futures of both Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah.