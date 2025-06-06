Manager hints new Liverpool signing may finally be close to completion

Liverpool FC logo and Arne Slot (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Liverpool may finally be getting closer to completing a transfer deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Kerkez by the Guardian and others after his impressive form in the Premier League with the Cherries last season.

Nothing’s been officially announced yet, so it remains to be seen how close this is to being completed, but we’ve perhaps just been given a possible clue.

As reported by the Metro, there is excitement building among Liverpool fans as Kerkez has just left the Hungarian national team camp for unspecified reasons.

It doesn’t seem to be because of an injury, or one imagines the Hungary manager would have said so, which could mean he’s left to finalise his transfer to Liverpool.

Milos Kerkez looks an exciting signing for Liverpool

Kerkez has shown tremendous potential at Bournemouth, and it has seemed inevitable for some time that a bigger club would eventually snap him up.

That now appears to be the case, with LFC moving to bring in the 21-year-old as a much-needed successor to Andrew Robertson.

Although Robertson has been a great servant for Liverpool for many years now, he looks to be ageing and passing the peak of his powers.

Kerkez, by contrast, looks to have his best years ahead of him, so now seems an ideal time for him to be joining.

Liverpool making changes at full-back

The pairing of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Robertson at left-back was key to Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp, and indeed under Arne Slot last season.

However, it’s now all change in that area of the squad, with the Merseyside giants losing Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid this summer.

Jeremie Frimpong’s signing has been announced, so he’ll replace Trent on the right, and Kerkez should soon replace Robertson on the left.

These look like fine signings, though it won’t be easy for anyone to live up to the exceptionally high standards set by Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.