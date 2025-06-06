Ruben Amorim, Enzo Maresca and Aymeric Laporte (Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images, Getty Images, Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Man United and Chelsea are both looking to add defensive quality to their squads for next season, and they have both lined up the same target in their efforts to achieve this objective during the summer transfer window.

Man United were incredibly leaky last season, and although a lot of the blame fell on goalkeeper Andre Onana, their defence was also below par. Meanwhile at Chelsea, there is a desire for a new centre-back to be brought in to compete alongside the likes of Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Man United move for Aymeric Laporte, Chelsea close behind

And according to El Chiringuito (via Football España), both clubs have set their sights on Aymeric Laporte. Man United have already made an offer to the Spain international’s representatives, while Chelsea are said to be monitoring the situation ahead of a possible move during the summer transfer window.

Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Napoli have also presented proposals to Laporte’s agent, with the former Manchester City defender seemingly keen to make a return to Europe. And if a Premier League move is what he desires, he will have the chance to do it.

Laporte was a favourite during his time at Man City, so he would sour his relationship with the club’s supporters if he were to move to Man United. But from the perspective of those at Old Trafford, it would be an excellent signing, as the 31-year-old showed during Euro 2024 last summer that he can still compete at the highest level.

Al-Nassr spent €27m to sign Laporte from Man City, and they are believed to be looking to recoup that amount in order to facilitate his departure this summer. That fee should be affordable for Man United or Chelsea, although in the case of the former, they will probably need to make sales first.