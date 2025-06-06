Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle are expected to be very busy this summer, and soon, they could complete their second signing of the transfer window.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Antonio Cordero would be joining Newcastle upon the expiry of his Malaga contract. The teenager is expected to be loaned out next season to continue his development, but the club’s next arrival would be staying with the first team for the 2025-26 campaign.

The expectation is that Newcastle’s second summer signing will be a new third-choice goalkeeper. Champions League rules require four club-trained players to be a team’s squad for the competition, and with Sean Longstaff expected to leave this summer, there is a desperation for a signing to be brought in to fill that void.

Newcastle expected to sign Fraser Forster from Tottenham

And as per Geordie Boot Boys (via NUFC Feed), transfer expert Graeme Bailey has revealed that Fraser Forster is projected to be the player that arrives in this regard.

“It looks like Fraser Forster is coming in, from what I have been told. They had a list of three goalkeepers they were looking at: Forster, Tim Krul and Jak Alnwick. I believe that Forster is the favourite to arrive.”

Forster has spent the last three years at Tottenham, but he will be leaving when his contract expires at the end of the month. And Newcastle are planning to pick him up, despite the fact that they already have an abundance of goalkeepers on their books – including Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Odisseas Vlachodimos and Mark Gillespie.

The likelihood is that at least two of those players will leave this summer, and Forster will arrive. But he is unlikely to be the only goalkeeper to join, with Newcastle also planning a move for James Trafford.