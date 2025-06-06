“It looks like…” – Insider confirms Newcastle are closing in on second summer signing

Newcastle United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle are expected to be very busy this summer, and soon, they could complete their second signing of the transfer window.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Antonio Cordero would be joining Newcastle upon the expiry of his Malaga contract. The teenager is expected to be loaned out next season to continue his development, but the club’s next arrival would be staying with the first team for the 2025-26 campaign.

The expectation is that Newcastle’s second summer signing will be a new third-choice goalkeeper. Champions League rules require four club-trained players to be a team’s squad for the competition, and with Sean Longstaff expected to leave this summer, there is a desperation for a signing to be brought in to fill that void.

Newcastle expected to sign Fraser Forster from Tottenham

Fraser Forster in action for Tottenham
Fraser Forster in action for Tottenham (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

And as per Geordie Boot Boys (via NUFC Feed), transfer expert Graeme Bailey has revealed that Fraser Forster is projected to be the player that arrives in this regard.

“It looks like Fraser Forster is coming in, from what I have been told. They had a list of three goalkeepers they were looking at: Forster, Tim Krul and Jak Alnwick. I believe that Forster is the favourite to arrive.”

More Stories / Latest News
Ange Postecoglou sack decision confirmed by Tottenham
Chelsea submit €75m offer to sign Barcelona player
Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano
“Advancing…proceeding well…” – Arsenal fans given the news they were waiting for by Fabrizio Romano

Forster has spent the last three years at Tottenham, but he will be leaving when his contract expires at the end of the month. And Newcastle are planning to pick him up, despite the fact that they already have an abundance of goalkeepers on their books – including Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Odisseas Vlachodimos and Mark Gillespie.

The likelihood is that at least two of those players will leave this summer, and Forster will arrive. But he is unlikely to be the only goalkeeper to join, with Newcastle also planning a move for James Trafford.

More Stories Fraser Forster

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Foster,, Really, psr is a joke, forced to sell two young players last year and bring an old player only because he was in our youth system this is an absolute farce, we’ve got 3 keepers who never get a game, so let’s add another one

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *