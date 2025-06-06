£35m Newcastle duo on verge of leaving the club

Eddie Howe with Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Two Newcastle United players worth a combined £35m can reportedly leave the club this summer.

Lloyd Kelly is expected to join Juventus permanently after his loan spell there, having previously cost Newcastle as much as £20m.

Meanwhile, £15m signing Jamal Lewis also looks to be coming towards the end of his time at St James’ Park, according to the Shields Gazette.

It is not yet clear where Lewis might end up, but it’s claimed he has interest from several Championship clubs ahead of the summer.

Newcastle to raise funds for summer transfer spending?

Newcastle could do well to offload a few of their unwanted players this summer in order to raise funds for new signings.

The Magpies had a superb season in 2024/25, making it back into the Champions League, whilst also ending their decades-long wait for silverware by beating Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final.

It makes sense that Newcastle will now look to build on this success, with Eddie Howe surely also set to trim down his squad a little.

Kelly and Lewis clearly have no future at the club, but their departures could help add to the transfer budget for the weeks and months ahead.

Newcastle are expected to have money to spend as it is, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to the ever-tightening Financial Fair Play laws in the Premier League.

Clubs such as Everton and Nottingham Forest have previously landed points deductions for over-spending, and NUFC won’t want to risk derailing their progress with anything similar.