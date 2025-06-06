Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner (Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace need to bolster their squad ahead of playing in the Europa League next season, and new targets have been identified – one of those could be signed from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

Oliver Glasner has demanded new signings in the door at Selhurst Park this summer, and he should get his wish. The FA Cup success should allow Crystal Palace to spend more money, and some of those funds could go to Newcastle, as they have identified Lewis Miley as a target.

Crystal Palace interested in summer move for Lewis Miley

According to Sam Cohen (via GiveMeSport), Crystal Palace have set their sights on Miley as an option to improve their midfield. The 19-year-old is keen to play regular football next season, and that would be more likely to happen at Selhurst Park.

“Crystal Palace are among the clubs showing interest in Lewis Miley, who is eager for regular first-team football and willing to leave Newcastle United to get it. While the club are reluctant to sell a homegrown talent, they may consider cashing in, I understand.”

It has previously been reported that Newcastle would consider letting Miley leave on a permanent basis. The teenager has struggled for playing time over the last 12 months, having understandably found it difficult to displace one of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes or Joelinton, whom many consider to be one of the best midfield trios in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether a deal for Miley can be done. It would represent pure profit for Newcastle, and this could play into Crystal Palace’s hands in their hopes to sign the exciting young talent before the 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off in August.