Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by Getty Images)

Crystal Palace could be set to lose some of their most important players this summer, despite qualifying for next season’s Europa League. Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton have both been linked with other Premier League clubs, and star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta could also be on the move.

Mateta has been in fantastic form since Oliver Glasner arrived at Crystal Palace. The 27-year-old scored 19 goals during the 2023-24 season, and he followed that up with another 17 during 2024-25.

And understandably, this form has seen clubs take an interest in Mateta. Man United have him on their list for this summer, while a return to France has also been speculated upon.

Jean-Philippe Mateta offered Crystal Palace exit route

As reported by L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Mateta has been offered to Marseille, who are keen to sign a new striker ahead of their return to the Champions League next season. It is unclear whether it was Crystal Palace or his representatives that took this step, but considering his importance at Selhurst Park, it was likely the latter.

And fortunately for Crystal Palace, Marseille have turned down the chance to make a move for Mateta. While it is believed that they hold an interest, there is a belief that they would not be able to afford a summer deal. As such, the Ligue 1 side are now looking elsewhere.

Crystal Palace will be desperate to retain the services of Mateta this summer, especially given there is a good chance that Eze moves on. The lure of Europa League football should convince him to remain in London for at least one more season, but it must be remembered that he is only under contract until 2027.

Therefore, movements on a new deal will need to happen soon to ensure his future remains at Selhurst Park.