“No doubts about that” – Fabrizio Romano drops exciting hint over “important” Arsenal signing

Rodrygo Goes in action for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has some intriguing Arsenal transfer news as he’s confirmed various reports linking the Gunners with an interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazil international has struggled for regular playing time at the Bernabeu in recent times, and has often also had to play out of position.

This could mean Rodrygo’s future is now in some doubt, though it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely be on the move this summer or not.

Sky Sports have been among the outlets to link Rodrygo with Arsenal, but Romano insists it’s just internal appreciation of the player at the moment.

See below for Romano’s update on his YouTube channel, with the Italian journalist suggesting there is likely to be an “important” winger signing for the Gunners this summer…

Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal like Rodrygo Goes

“Rodrygo is a player appreciated by Arsenal. There are no doubts about that,” Romano said.

“For sure he’s a player they like. For sure Arsenal will add an important winger this season to the squad. So Arsenal will be busy in the next weeks, the striker, the winger. So it’s going to be an important window for Arsenal. We all know that.

“Rodrygo is a player they like internally. I would say of course a great player, a top top player. But at the moment, my understanding is that Real Madrid are yet to receive any official approach, official talks, bid or whatever.

“At the moment is an internal appreciation for Rodrygo, but Real Madrid are yet to receive any formal proposal or any formal approach.

“Let’s see what Arsenal will decide to do. Probably will also depend on the budget. How much they have to spend on the winger. This is going to be important.”

Rodrygo would be a superb signing for Arsenal

Capable of playing out wide or up front, Rodrygo is a player with great skill and ability who could surely add a lot to this Arsenal side.

Mikel Arteta is crying out for someone of that profile on the left-hand side of his front three, with Rodrygo sure to be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The 24-year-old could be a joy to watch in this Arsenal side, and perhaps provide them with that missing link to finally get them over the line and pick up a major trophy.