Wilfried Singo in action for Monaco against Benfica (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Monaco right-back Wilfried Singo is attracting plenty of interest as his future looks up in the air this summer, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The Ivory Coast international looks like an exciting talent and it seems the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United are on alert as he could leave Monaco this summer.

These Premier League clubs are also joined by other major clubs such as Atletico Madrid and Napoli in keeping tabs on Singo’s situation, CaughtOffside understands, with talks expected to intensify soon.

Singo previously impressed at Torino and has continued his development during his time at Monaco, so it makes sense that he now looks set for a big move.

CaughtOffside understands the 24-year-old’s asking price will be in the region of €35m this summer.

What next for Wilfried Singo amid Premier League transfer interest?

Singo looks like he’ll have a few options to choose from this summer, but what could be the ideal move for him?

Arsenal don’t really need a right-back that urgently, so Singo might do well to consider alternatives unless he fancies battling both Jurrien Timber and Ben White for a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up.

In truth, Tottenham are also pretty strong in that position due to the presence of both Pedro Porro and Djed Spence, so it remains to be seen if Singo would play there much either.

Newcastle might therefore make the most sense for him as he weighs up his next move.

The Magpies generally also have an exciting project under Eddie Howe and will be back in the Champions League again next season.

They’ll surely be looking to have a strong summer so they can build on their remarkable recent progress, which also saw them win the Carabao Cup final last season.