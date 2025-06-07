Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United speaks to teammates Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and it seems that he will move on in the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player has decided to leave Manchester United, and multiple clubs are keen to secure his signature.

Alejandro Garnacho wants out

🚨🇦🇷 Alejandro Garnacho will leave Man United, decision confirmed on player and club side — set to part ways. Understand staying in Premier League serious option with 3 clubs already very keen… after Bayer Leverkusen and Italian clubs calling. 🎥 More: https://t.co/xW4fi7gcBu pic.twitter.com/XCbqQlQupl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2025

Premier League clubs are also interested in signing the Argentine prospect, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. There is no doubt that he’s a prodigious talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a top player in future.

He has been hailed as “really good” by Paul Scholes in the past.

Man United could miss out on a future star

Manchester United might end up regretting the decision to let him leave. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He will be hoping to establish himself as a top player in European football, and he will look to join a competitive club capable of fighting for major trophies.

Bayer Leverkusen want to sign the talented attacker, and they will face competition from Italian clubs as well. Napoli were linked with Garnacho recently.

The player is still only 20, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He has 11 goals to his name this past season, and he picked up ten assists as well. There is no doubt that he could be an exceptional long-term investment for most clubs.

Whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.