Mikel Merino of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig during the summer window, and the player is keen on joining them.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the deal structure for the Slovenian International is ‘complicated’, and Arsenal director Andrea Berta is involved in talks. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure an agreement with the German club.

Sesko keen on the move

The 22-year-old striker has an exceptional relationship with his club, and he is waiting for the two parties to find an agreement. It is unlikely that he will force the transfer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He is ‘keen’ on the move.

Arsenal need a quality striker who can lead the line for them and score goals consistently. Players like Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have not been able to deliver. Sesko could prove to be an upgrade on Arsenal’s current options. He has 21 goals and six assists to his name this past season.

Benjamin Sesko would improve Arsenal

He has proven himself in German football, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in England as well. Apart from his ability to score goals, he is an expert when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them in one versus one situations. He will add unpredictability to the Arsenal attack.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for the players as well. It will be a new challenge for him, and he has the ability to succeed in England. Also, Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for the league title and the UEFA Champions League regularly.

RB Leipzig are not quite at that level yet, and the player will be attracted to the idea of joining a bigger club. The transfer is likely to cost around €80-100 million. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal across the line quickly.