Done deal: Liverpool officially announce second signing of the summer

Liverpool have officially announced the signing of talented young Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper is now officially a Reds player, and has posed signing his contract in a picture for a report on the club’s official site.

Pecsi is relatively inexperienced, but has already had a decent amount of first-team football under his belt at former club Puskas Akademia.

Liverpool’s report also notes that Pecsi is a nominee for the 2025 Golden Boy award, so he looks a big prospect for the future, even if he’s perhaps unlikely to see that much first-team football at Anfield for the time being.

Liverpool’s goalkeeper changes so far in this summer’s transfer window

It’s been a busy summer of ins and outs in goal for Liverpool, with Pecsi coming in, and with Caoimhin Kelleher having already left the club to join Brentford.

On top of that, it will be interesting to see what happens with Alisson Becker’s position as number one now that Giorgi Mamardashvili will complete his move from Valencia.

A deal for Mamardashvili was agreed last summer, but he spent one more season with Valencia before a move to Liverpool scheduled for the 2025/26 season.

It’s hard to imagine a top talent like Mamardashvili being content with a place on the bench, so it will be interesting to see what his arrival could mean for Alisson’s future.

There’s not currently any indication of Alisson leaving Anfield, so perhaps the Brazilian will remain number one for another season and Mamardashvili could go out on loan.

Pecsi looks like he could be a fine backup ‘keeper for the time being, but also surely has the potential to be number one in the future.