Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, celebrates his team's first goal scored. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is now closing in on a move to Arsenal this summer.

According to the ever-reliable David Ornstein from the NY Times, the player has already agreed to join Arsenal, and the 30-year-old will complete his move soon. The deal is reportedly in the process of completion.

Bargain move for Arsenal

Arsenal will need to pay the £5 million release clause in his contract. Signing a player of his experience and quality for that kind of money could prove to be a huge bargain. He was regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world during his time at Athletic Club Bilbao.

Arsenal needed a quality backup goalkeeper, and the Spanish international could prove to be a useful acquisition. He never really managed to establish himself as an indispensable asset for Chelsea, and the player was out on loan last season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga needs to leave

He has been on loan at clubs like Real Madrid and Bournemouth in recent seasons, and he will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football. He will look to push David Raya for the starting spot next season. The competition for places will help Arsenal improve as a team.

Arsenal, one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is no surprise that the Spanish goalkeeper has decided to join them. He will be hoping to fight for major trophies with them. Arsenal were fighting for the league title and the Champions League last season. They will look to win major trophies next year.

The player is very much at the peak of his powers, and he will look to perform at a high level for Arsenal. It remains to be seen whether he can convince Mikel Arteta to give him the starting spot next season.