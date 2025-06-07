Talks “in recent days” as journalist provides update on €100m Chelsea transfer

Enzo Maresca and Hugo Ekitike (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly held transfer talks in recent days as they continue to pursue a potential deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The talented young Frenchman has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like he could earn himself a big move very soon.

However, for now there hasn’t exactly been much progress on a potential move to Chelsea, according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, this evening, Hawkins says Chelsea have not yet broken off contacts over Ekitike, but for now there’s not been much in the way of progress due to his €100m asking price…

??? Chelsea are still considering signing Hugo Ekitike this summer and negotiations ongoing with player's camp. ?A meeting took place between the two parties in recent days. ?Contact has therefore not been broken off, even though the deal has not progressed.

?? Frankfurt… pic.twitter.com/ZJBMfxp5gs — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 7, 2025

Hugo Ekitike could be a superb signing for Chelsea

Chelsea’s interest in Ekitike is something we’ve reported about before, with the Blues keen on the 22-year-old to give them some tactical flexibility.

Although Ekitike primarily operates as a central striker, the same as new CFC signing Liam Delap, he can also play to good effect on the left of a front three.

Ekitike could also do well for Arsenal and other top clubs after the superb form he’s shown in recent times, but it seems Chelsea’s interest is the strongest.

Chelsea chasing Ekitike and Gittens

Chelsea have spent big under these current owners, and it looks like we can expect more of the same this summer.

Delap has already joined, and Hawkins has also reported on the west London giants targeting a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens…

?? Agreement in principle between Chelsea and Jamie Gittens. 7 year contract ? ?Negotiations ongoing between Chelsea and Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/bPYco98Fpf — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 7, 2025

Gittens and Ekitike could be ideal signings to strengthen this Chelsea side, with upgrades needed on attacking players like Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix.