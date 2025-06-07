“Bit of tension” – Chelsea legend worried Blues star could leave this summer

Noni Madueke, Wesley Fofana, and John Obi Mikel (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has warned that Noni Madueke could be one to watch in this summer’s transfer window.

Mikel is a fan of Madueke, but is concerned that there seems to be some tension between the England international and Blues manager Enzo Maresca.

Although Madueke had a decent season for Chelsea, he found himself in and out of the starting line up under Maresca.

It could be that the Italian tactician doesn’t quite rate Madueke, or that the 23-year-old isn’t really the right tactical fit for whatever reason.

Either way, Mikel would like to see Madueke stay at Chelsea, but thinks there’s a risk of him being allowed to leave.

John Obi Mikel on Noni Madueke’s situation at Chelsea

Speaking to the Metro about Madueke’s future, Mikel said: “I like him. There is a lot of room for improvement however, I think him as a player, he can definitely do more. He can do more defensively and in terms of scoring goals.

“There is a lot more expected from Noni. His relationship with the manager, all throughout the season there was a little bit of tension. But I liked that, he gave him that little kick up the backside. You have to get better. Your end product has to be better.

“Enzo knows Noni can do better, he knows there’s a lot more there. I think Noni has taken it on board sometimes but he can do better. If he is the player that is going to have to be let go to bring in another top winger, it’s not a bad idea but for me, I would keep him and bring in someone else.

“Because the talent is there. But he needs to perform week in week out. The manager knows better than anyone else, he must have seen something in him we haven’t seen. Maybe how he trains, how he applies himself, I don’t know, if that is going to happen, maybe there is a reason Maresca wants to get rid of him. But as a Chelsea fan, I keep him.”

Chelsea need to make changes in attack

In a way, it would be surprising if Chelsea decided to sell Madueke when there are clearly other players who are more of an issue.

Jadon Sancho’s loan has come to an end, while one imagines Joao Felix will leave, and there could also be major question-marks about under-performing players like Pedro Neto and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Madueke might not be the most consistent player in the world, but for now he’s not the main issue in this Chelsea attack.