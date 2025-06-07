Federico Gatti celebrates with his Juventus teammates (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Newcastle United are among the clubs showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Juventus defender Federico Gatti.

The Italy international is facing an uncertain future this summer, and CaughtOffside understands he’d be open to a move to the Premier League.

This has put Spurs, Newcastle, West Ham, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest on alert for Gatti, though he could also still end up staying at Juventus.

There have been some initial talks over a new contract with Juve, sources have informed CaughtOffside, but Gatti is keen to ensure he plays regularly.

Federico Gatti could be set for a transfer to the Premier League

Gatti is of particular interest to Tottenham and Newcastle, who could be ready to make a formal move for the 26-year-old if he decides not to proceed with contract talks with Juventus.

West Ham, Villa and Forest have also asked to be kept informed of the situation, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be a priority for these clubs.

CaughtOffside understands Gatti could be available for around €35m, with Juventus under some pressure to sell players this summer due to financial issues.

Tottenham eyeing Gatti regardless of managerial situation

Ange Postecoglou has just been sacked by Tottenham, but sources have indicated Gatti would remain a target for the club anyway.

The main unknown for now is if Gatti decides to commit to Juventus instead, but opportunities in England could turn his head.

Gatti has mostly had a decent amount of playing time in Turin, and if that remains the case then he could prioritise staying, but if he thinks he has better chances elsewhere, then he’d be tempted by a move to a Premier League club.