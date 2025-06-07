Certainty that £100m-plus star seals Liverpool transfer as new bid made

Florian Wirtz and Arne Slot (Photo by Lars Baron, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sources in Germany reportedly feel there is certainty that Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz will be completing a transfer to Liverpool this summer.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which states that the Reds have submitted a third bid for Wirtz, though they’re still just short of Leverkusen’s valuation.

Wirtz is one of the most exciting young talents in the game, so it makes sense that his club are hardly going to let him go without a fight.

The Germany international could end up costing as much as £126m, according to the Mail, but Liverpool’s latest offer is more in the region of £113m.

Florian Wirtz transfer talks ongoing

It seems Liverpool’s negotiations with Leverkusen for Wirtz are ongoing, so there’s no need for fans to panic.

Clubs rejecting bids before an agreement is eventually reached is a normal part of the process, so it seems the Reds should still get their man eventually.

Fabrizio Romano posted this on X last night, which is surely a sign that the Wirtz (and Milos Kerkez) to LFC deals will happen…

?????? Again for Liverpool… relax for both Wirtz and Kerkez. All proceeding in the right direction. https://t.co/Pe34vjPbH5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2025

How will Florian Wirtz fit in at Liverpool?

Discussing this exciting piece of Liverpool news with CaughtOffside, Reds writer Liam Togher provided some insight into how Wirtz might fit in to Arne Slot’s tactical set-up.

“Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have both done well in the number 10 role at Liverpool under Arne Slot, but Florian Wirtz could take the Reds to another level if this deal gets over the line,” Togher said.

“His scoring and creative output at Leverkusen has been terrific, and if he can replicate that at Anfield with the likes of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz in front of him, it’d go down as another Van Dijk-esque example of a mammoth transfer fee representing money very well spent.”