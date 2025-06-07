“Generational talent” backed to start for Liverpool or Chelsea amid transfer uncertainty

Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Manuel Akanji warming up for Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given has heaped praise onto Jack Grealish and backed him to be a starter for the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Grealish’s future at Man City looks in real doubt this summer after a lack of playing time for Pep Guardiola’s side in the last year or so.

We’ve never quite seen the best of the England international during his time at the Etihad Stadium, even if he’ll feel he’s done well to pick up some major trophies.

Grealish can now call himself a three-time Premier League winner, while he’s also picked up the Champions League as a City player.

But there’s also no doubting that we haven’t seen that same swagger about him that we saw during his Aston Villa days.

Jack Grealish tipped to walk into Liverpool or Chelsea teams

Discussing the situation at his former club, Given offered huge praise to Grealish and tipped him to still be good enough to be the main man for other big clubs.

“I think Jack has been a generational talent, I really do. I think Jack can play for every single team in the country,” Given told the Metro.

“I remember not so long ago he was playing a central role for England when they played Ireland last year, he was the star man, he was phenomenal that day.

“He is only 29, he still has three or four brilliant years ahead of him at the top. Having not played recently, he will be really hungry to go out there and show how good he is.

“I wouldn’t want to name clubs but at the same time I think he walks into any team in the country, that even includes Liverpool or Chelsea or anyone. I think he just needs to be given a batch of games to show how good he is back in that central position and not out wide.”

Could Grealish really go to Liverpool or Chelsea?

Football Insider recently linked Grealish with Tottenham and Napoli, so it remains to be seen if he’ll actually end up getting a big move like Liverpool or Chelsea.

Perhaps in theory he could start for those teams, but a transfer probably doesn’t make sense for either club right now.

Chelsea tend to prioritise younger players with their best years ahead of them, and that’s clearly no longer the case with Grealish.

Liverpool, meanwhile, already have a lot of top attacking players and look set to add another in the form of Florian Wirtz, as per Christian Falk and others.