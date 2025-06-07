“Agreement in principle” – £50m star agrees seven-year Chelsea contract

Chelsea have agreed terms with Jamie Gittens (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Jamie Gittens reportedly has an agreement in principle with Chelsea, who are now looking to negotiate a transfer with Borussia Dortmund.

Gittens has also been linked with Chelsea by CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk in yesterday’s column for CF Bayern Insider.

This also follows Bild reporting that Gittens informed Dortmund of his desire to leave, with the Bundesliga giants setting an asking price of around £50m for the England Under-21 international.

See below as RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins has posted on X about Chelsea agreeing terms on a seven-year contract for Gittens…

?? Agreement in principle between Chelsea and Jamie Gittens. 7 year contract ? ?Negotiations ongoing between Chelsea and Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/bPYco98Fpf — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 7, 2025

Gittens has shown himself to be an exciting prospect, so Chelsea fans will be delighted if this ends up going through.

Jamie Gittens Chelsea transfer moves a step closer

Gittens finished 2024/25 with a total of 12 goals and three assists in all competitions, and looks like he has the potential to improve even further.

Still only 20 years of age, Gittens plays with a real swagger and flair and looks like a perfect fit for this long-term Chelsea project built around the best young players in the world.

One imagines plenty of other clubs will have been keen on Gittens, and CFC will do well if they end up winning the race for his signature, as now looks increasingly likely.

Chelsea to reshuffle their attacking options?

This Gittens story comes amid uncertainty over Noni Madueke’s future, while one imagines a few other Chelsea attackers could move on.

Jadon Sancho has just left at the end of his loan spell at Stamford Bridge, and others like Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk have also struggled.

Gittens looks like he could be an upgrade on these, so Chelsea fans will be happy to see fresh blood injected into that front three.