Jamie Vardy is a free agent this summer after announcing his decision to leave Leicester City, and he also made it clear he wouldn’t be retiring.

The veteran striker could surely be a tempting option for a number of clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere, but his future has still not been cleared up.

Reports claim Celtic and Rangers are both eyeing up Vardy this summer, while La Liga giants Valencia have even been linked with the 38-year-old.

However, the bookies currently have Manchester United as surprise favourites to be Vardy’s next club.

Could Jamie Vardy do a job for Manchester United?

It remains to be seen how much there is to this particular piece of transfer news, but the bookmakers markets can sometimes be useful indicators of what’s going on.

Man Utd do need a new striker this summer, but would they really risk a deal for Vardy at his age?

It might not be the worst idea given that Vardy is available on a free, and would likely only be a short-term option, perhaps coming in as cover for another striker.

The former England international still looks good enough to make an impact at the highest level, and could also be great in the dressing room for young players to learn from.

Jamie Vardy’s time at Leicester comes to an end

What a career Vardy ended up having at Leicester, where he’s surely earned the status of the Foxes’ best ever player.

Arriving from non-league football, Vardy quickly established himself in the Championship and later in the Premier League.

His superb goal-scoring form helped LCFC to that surprise 2015/16 title victory, as well as their win against Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final.

It will be intriguing to see what Vardy does next before he calls time on his playing career.

