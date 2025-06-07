Jean-Philippe Mateta, Luis Diaz, and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Regan, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is reportedly close to signing a new contract at Selhurst Park despite interest from other clubs.

The Frenchman has been superb for Palace, scoring 17 goals in all competitions in the season just gone, leading to some speculation over his future.

Mateta has been among Manchester United’s transfer targets up front, as CaughtOffside recently reported.

BBC Sport mention links with the Red Devils, as well as with Aston Villa and Marseille as they report on Mateta’s contract talks.

It seems a deal is now close for Mateta to extend his stay with the Eagles, according to the BBC, in what will undoubtedly be a huge boost for manager Oliver Glasner.

Jean-Philippe Mateta looks set to stay at Crystal Palace

Mateta’s new contract is not done yet, but it seems things are heading in the right direction, and that’s great news for Palace.

The south London club had a memorable 2024/25 campaign as they won their first ever trophy, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final.

Mateta played his part in Palace’s success, and he could surely have been a decent signing for a club like Man Utd.

Ruben Amorim needs to make changes to his attack and has already brought in Matheus Cunha from Wolves, but Mateta could have been ideal to replace flops like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Can Palace keep their other star players?

Getting Mateta’s contract done will be important for Palace, but a few of their other star names are also surely likely to attract interest this summer.

Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Marc Guehi have all been hugely impressive for CPFC, and it could prove hard to hold on to them.

CaughtOffside understands that Wharton in particular is on the list of a number of elite European clubs, including United, and also the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.