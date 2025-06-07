Players of Chelsea huddle ahead of the UEFA Conference League Final 2025. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Joao Felix wants to leave the club during the summer transfer window, and he wants to return to his former club, Benfica.

The 25-year-old has struggled for regular gametime at Chelsea, and he has not been able to adapt to English football. He was on loan at Italian club AC Milan last season, and he is looking to sort out his future permanently.

Chelsea ace wants Benfica return

The player is keen on a return to his comfort zone, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to let him move on. They do not view him as a key player for the club, and therefore, it is fair to assume that a deal could be agreed soon.

According to Portuguese publication A Bola, the 25-year-old wants to be happy again and enjoy his football. Returning to his former club Benfica, could be ideal for Felix. He knows the club well, and he will be able to settle in quickly and perform at a high level.

Joao Felix needs to move on

Felix needs to regain his form and confidence. He was regarded as a world-class player when he joined Atletico Madrid, but his development has stalled since then. He has shown his ability in bits and parts, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations.

The player is highly rated across Europe, and he has been described as someone with “magic” in his game. It will be interesting to see if he can rediscover himself and fulfil his tremendous potential. He is still young enough to improve further.

Chelsea will be looking to recoup a substantial amount of money for him and invest the proceeds from his departure into the playing squad. They need to improve the attacking unit, and selling their fringe players would be ideal.