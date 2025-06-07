A detailed view of the Manchester United emblem on a corner flag. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jonathan David has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and he views Manchester United as a priority destination this summer.

The striker will be out of contract at LOSC Lille soon, and he wants to join the life of Barcelona, Manchester United or PSG, as per Corriere Dello Sport.

Man United need the Canadian striker

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince him to join the club. It is no secret that they need a reliable centre forward, and the Canadian International would be an exceptional acquisition.

He has been one of the best strikers in European football in recent seasons, and he scored 25 goals last season. The player picked up 12 assists along the way as well. He will want to compete at a high level, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Manchester United could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies.

David has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs.

Barcelona keen on Jonathan David

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be an attractive opportunity for the players as well. The Spanish champions are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for major trophies consistently. They are better placed to win major trophies next season compared to Manchester United.

They need to start planning for the future, especially with Robert Lewandowski in his twilight years. The Canadian could be the ideal replacement for the Polish International. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from Barcelona. They are going through financial difficulties, and they cannot afford to pay substantial amounts of money for new signings.

Joining PSG would allow the player to continue in France beyond this summer. It remains to be seen what he decides. All three clubs have the resources to attract him, and they could be outstanding opportunities for the player.