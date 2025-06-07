Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, shows appreciation to the fans. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Dynamo Kyiv attacker Vladyslav Vanat.

The striker has done quite well for the Ukrainian outfit, and he will cost Leeds £16.8 million.

The player has recently had a serious injury, but injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar believes that the striker is unlikely to have any issues with his medical, and Leeds should proceed with their interest in the player. Despite his injury record, he is unlikely to be a risk for the newly promoted Premier League club.

Dr Brar said to MOT Leeds News: “He did have an injury in November, which kept him out for international games. “This could even be precautionary as he returned right after. Vanat also appeared to play fairly regularly and the entire match so that’s always a positive. “I would not anticipate any issues with his medical and Leeds should go ahead based on his injury record.“

Leeds need a striker

The striker scored 21 goals last season, and he picked up 8 assists along the way. It remains to be seen whether Leeds can secure his signature. The reported asking price is quite reasonable, and the player will be tempted to move to the Premier League as well.

Leeds need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window, and it is no surprise that they want a quality striker like Vanat.

Vladyslav Vanat would be the ideal addition

The player has shown his ability in Ukraine, and he will look to take the next step in his career. Leeds will want to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they have an ambitious project. Joining them would be quite exciting for the player.

He has the physicality to adapt to English football, and it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old can hit the ground running.

Apart from his ability to score goals, his work rate could be a huge bonus. Leeds United manager Daniel Farke prefers a high-pressing system, and the 23-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them.

The player has been compared with the former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie, and he would be an exceptional acquisition for Leeds if he manages to make that kind of an impact at Elland Road.