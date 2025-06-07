Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, embraces with Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Brazilian midfielder Ederson has been linked with a move away from Atalanta in recent months, and Manchester United and Manchester City have now made their approach for him.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport, the two clubs have approached the Italian club regarding a move, and they have been met with rejection from Atalanta.

Asking price revealed

The player is likely to cost around €40-50 million, and it will be interesting to see if the two English clubs decide to come back with a lucrative proposal.

The 25-year-old has been excellent for Atalanta in recent seasons, and he has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A. There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Man United and Man City need Ederson

Both Manchester United and Manchester City need more depth in the middle of the park, and Brazilian could be the ideal fit for them. He has been described as a relentless workhorse, and he will help out defensively as well as in the attack. Ederson is adept when it comes to controlling the tempo of the game, and he will add creativity to the side as well.

The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the player. It will be interesting to see if he decides to push for a move away from the Italian club. Ederson has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Manchester United and Manchester City have had disappointing seasons, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need quality players in order to do well next year. The Brazilian will certainly help them improve in the middle of the park. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he could be a key player for them for the foreseeable future.