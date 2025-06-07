Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on from the dug out. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo during the summer transfer window, and they have submitted an improved offer for the player.

The Red Devils had initially offered £45 million plus bonuses for the 25-year-old attacker, but Brentford were not keen. Journalist Ben Jacobs has now confirmed that Manchester United have submitted a second offer in excess of £60 million in order to get the deal done.

Bryan Mbeumo would be a superb signing

Mbeumo is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition. Even though he will be an expensive acquisition, he has the ability to justify the investment in the long term.

The player had 29 goal contributions this past season, and he could improve Manchester United going forward. He is capable of operating as a right-sided attacker as well as a centre forward. He has been described as an ‘unplayable’ player who is a ‘leader in the making’.

The player is entering the peak years of his career, and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him. Manchester United will be an attractive destination for the player.

Man United need quality players

Manchester United had a disappointing Premier League campaign last year, and they failed to win the UEFA Europa League despite reaching the final. They need to improve the squad in order to bounce back strongly and win trophies next year.

They have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves, and he is capable of operating as the centre forward as well as a left-sided forward. Mbeumo could be the ideal acquisition alongside him. Manchester United should look to invest in a reliable striker as well.

It remains to be seen whether Brentford are prepared to accept the improved offer from Manchester United. The Cameroon International is an exceptional player, and they will not want to lose him easily.